Asia Communication Awards Shortlist Announced!

The shortlist for the upcoming Asia Communication Awards (ASA) is now live – have you been selected?

Back by popular demand, Total Telecom is delighted to announce the shortlist for the Asia Communication Awards 2020!   We have received a host of fantastic entries this year across a broad array of topics, from innovation in 5G to the impactful responses to supporting customers during the coronavirus pandemic…

We have received a host of fantastic entries this year across a broad array of topics, from innovation in 5G to the impactful responses to supporting customers during the coronavirus pandemic. The judging process rages on to select winners from each category, but for now please take a look at the shortlisted companies below.
 
 
The Asia Communication Awards 2020 Shortlist
 
  • Amdocs
  • Aptilo NetworksAvaroa Cable Limited
  • China Mobile International
  • CITIC Telecom CPC
  • Colt Technology Services
  • Comviva
  • Ericsson
  • Globe Telecom
  • Huawei
  • IBM Indonesia
  • Indosat Ooredoo
  • Infosys Limited
  • IX Telecom
  • nbn co
  • Netcracker Technology
  • NTT
  • Ooredoo Maldives
  • Ooredoo Myanmar
  • Openet
  • PayMaya
  • Primary Guard
  • PT. Telkomsel
  • Singapore Telecommunications Limited
  • SK Telecom
  • Smart Communications, Inc.
  • STL - Sterlite Technologies Limited
  • Tata Communications
  • Telin
  • Telstra
  • Turkcell Superonline
  • VNPT VinaPhone
 
The Awards ceremony will take place virtually on the 3rd of December. Make sure you have registered for your ceremony pass here.
 
For more information about the ACAs, including category details and past winners, please click here.
 
 
