Asia Communication Awards Shortlist Announced!

Back by popular demand, Total Telecom is delighted to announce the shortlist for the Asia Communication Awards 2020!
We have received a host of fantastic entries this year across a broad array of topics, from innovation in 5G to the impactful responses to supporting customers during the coronavirus pandemic. The judging process rages on to select winners from each category, but for now please take a look at the shortlisted companies below.
The Asia Communication Awards 2020 Shortlist
- Aptilo NetworksAvaroa Cable Limited
- China Mobile International
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited
- Smart Communications, Inc.
- STL - Sterlite Technologies Limited
The Awards ceremony will take place virtually on the 3rd of December
