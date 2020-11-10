Asia Communication Awards Shortlist Announced!

Back by popular demand, Total Telecom is delighted to announce the shortlist for the Asia Communication Awards 2020! We have received a host of fantastic entries this year across a broad array of topics, from innovation in 5G to the impactful responses to supporting customers during the coronavirus pandemic…

We have received a host of fantastic entries this year across a broad array of topics, from innovation in 5G to the impactful responses to supporting customers during the coronavirus pandemic. The judging process rages on to select winners from each category, but for now please take a look at the shortlisted companies below.

The Asia Communication Awards 2020 Shortlist

Amdocs

Aptilo NetworksAvaroa Cable Limited

China Mobile International

CITIC Telecom CPC

Colt Technology Services

Comviva

Ericsson

Globe Telecom

Huawei

IBM Indonesia

Indosat Ooredoo

Infosys Limited

IX Telecom

nbn co

Netcracker Technology

NTT

Ooredoo Maldives

Ooredoo Myanmar

Openet

PayMaya

Primary Guard

PT. Telkomsel

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

SK Telecom

Smart Communications, Inc.

STL - Sterlite Technologies Limited

Tata Communications

Telin

Telstra

Turkcell Superonline

VNPT VinaPhone

3rd of December. Make sure you have registered for your The Awards ceremony will take place virtually on the. Make sure you have registered for your ceremony pass here

For more information about the ACAs, including category details and past winners, please click here

