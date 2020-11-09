Altibox’s Skagenfiber subsea cable goes live

The Skagenfiber submarine cable, linking Hirtshals in Denmark to Larvik in Norway, is now in operation. The cable spans 173km across the Skagerrak, the strait that separates the North Sea from the Baltic. It has 48 fibre pairs and is set to significantly improve capacity between Norway and mainland Europe…

The cable spans 173km across the Skagerrak, the strait that separates the North Sea from the Baltic. It has 48 fibre pairs and is set to significantly improve capacity between Norway and mainland Europe.

At its virtual inauguration, the Norway’s Minister of Regional Development and Digitisation Linda Hofstad Helleland said that the project would provide much needed connectivity.

“It is gratifying to see that Norway is increasingly equipped with fibre connections both in and out of the country. Until quite recently, Norway was more like a dead end on the international fiber cable map,” she said.

Altibox acquired 100% of Skagenfiber AS at the end of 2019, when the Skagenfiber cable itself had yet to start construction. At the time, much of the data going in and out of Norway was routed through Sweden, resulting in unnecessarily increase latency and lessened security.

“It is important that more good connections are established between Norway and other countries so that data traffic can flow alternative roads if one or more connections are breached either due to physical breaches as a result of accidents, or deliberate attacks,” noted Vice President Toril Nag of Lyse, parent company of Altibox.

Altibox’s next submarine cable project will be linking Stavanger in Norway to Newcastle in the UK, with the NO-UK cable due to be built in 2021. Once completed, this project will finish what is being called the Euroconnect-1 ring, a network that first connects Oslo (via Larvik) to Denmark via the Skagenfiber cable, then travels through numerous major cities in Denmark, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the UK, before finally being linked back to Norway via the NO-UK cable.

