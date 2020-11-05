UK and India sign MoU on telecoms cooperation

The UK and India may soon be joining forces when it comes to the telecoms sector, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the topic from both countries’ respective governments. The deal outlines the framework for major cooperation between the two nations, leaving the door open for more specific partnerships to develop post…

The UK and India may soon be joining forces when it comes to the telecoms sector, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the topic from both countries’ respective governments.

The deal outlines the framework for major cooperation between the two nations, leaving the door open for more specific partnerships to develop post-Brexit.

"The MoU will contribute in strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of telecommunications/ICTs. Post-Brexit, the MoU is also aiming for enhanced scope of cooperation and opportunities for India," read a press release regarding the agreement.

The MoU outlines numerous key areas of partnership, primarily around emerging communications technologies, including all the usual suspects like 5G and the IoT.

"Technological development in telecommunications/ICT including 5G, Internet of Things/machine to machine, cloud computing, big data etc; security of telecommunication infrastructure, security in the provision and use of telecommunication services; building capacity in high technology areas and exchange of expertise wherever possible; collaboration and sharing of information on research and development on emerging technologies and innovation where appropriate," noted the release.

The MoU was just one of many approved by the Indian government with the UK today, including closer ties in numerous fields, from medical regulations to gender equality.

While India not not a telecoms tech powerhouse to rival that of China or South Korea, it is nonetheless a very important partner for the UK economy, with a telecoms sector that is growing fast. When it comes to the latest technologies, the Indian market is set for major acceleration; IoT investments, for example, are expected to triple from $5 billion in 2019 to around $15 billion in 2021.

Another interesting twist comes in the form of Reliance Jio. Having stormed on to the scene only a few years ago, the company has quickly become the largest telco in India and, furthermore, it has its sights set on developing its own entirely homegrown 5G tech. If successful, Jio plans to market these solutions around the world.

In similar news, UK recently signed a free trade agreement with Japan, which many believe will make Japanese technology even more appealing to the UK market, especially in the 5G space where the geopolitical climate is making it hard for the UK telecoms sector to work with Chinese companies.

