Wednesday, 04 November 2020

BT taps Bango for bundled subscription services

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Wednesday 04 November 20

The partnership will begin with the incorporation of BritBox, allowing customers to add a subscription to the service directly to their BT bill

BT has partnered with data commerce platform Bango to help deliver new products and services to its customers quickly and easily.   The flagship product being launched as part of this partnership is a BritBox subscription…

BT has partnered with data commerce platform Bango to help deliver new products and services to its customers quickly and easily.
 
The flagship product being launched as part of this partnership is a BritBox subscription, the video on-demand service created by the BBC and ITV. Customers can receive a six month free trial of the video service, first made available last month, after which they can pay to continue their subscription, with Bango serving to aggregate the bill to the customer’s BT package.
 
In future, Bango will allow BT to offer further content subscription services to their customers through simple online activation and one-click billing. Ultimately, this partnership will allow BT customers greater flexibility and customisation of their BT plans.
 
“We welcome BT and BritBox to the Bango circle,” saod Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango. “BT will deliver a range of third-party products and services to its customers through the Bango Platform and will benefit from Bango data insights to optimise the targeting of product offers to boost consumer engagement. BritBox is an exciting initial launch, we look forward to powering many more leading third-party services for BT.”
 
 
Also in the news: 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry