BT taps Bango for bundled subscription services

BT has partnered with data commerce platform Bango to help deliver new products and services to its customers quickly and easily.

The flagship product being launched as part of this partnership is a BritBox subscription, the video on-demand service created by the BBC and ITV. Customers can receive a six month free trial of the video service, first made available last month, after which they can pay to continue their subscription, with Bango serving to aggregate the bill to the customer’s BT package.

In future, Bango will allow BT to offer further content subscription services to their customers through simple online activation and one-click billing. Ultimately, this partnership will allow BT customers greater flexibility and customisation of their BT plans.

“We welcome BT and BritBox to the Bango circle,” saod Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango. “BT will deliver a range of third-party products and services to its customers through the Bango Platform and will benefit from Bango data insights to optimise the targeting of product offers to boost consumer engagement. BritBox is an exciting initial launch, we look forward to powering many more leading third-party services for BT.”

