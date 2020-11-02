BT turning Belfast Harbour into 5G hub

BT has announced that it is deploying one of the UK’s first private 5G networks in Belfast Harbour, aiming to turn the port into a state-of-the-art digital hub. Trials of the 5G technology in the port were first undertaken last year and…

BT has announced that it is deploying one of the UK’s first private 5G networks in Belfast Harbour, aiming to turn the port into a state-of-the-art digital hub.

Trials of the 5G technology in the port were first undertaken last year and, having proved successful, the network is now to be fully constructed, expecting to go live some time early next year.

The port itself manages 24 million tonnes of goods annually and is a major economic contributor for the region. BT says that the deployment of the private 5G network will allow for the integration of a sophisticated 5G-related ecosystem, aiming to turn the port into a world-leading smart port.

“Our UK-first 5G trial with Belfast Harbour last year was a powerful illustration of how 5G-led technology can transform port operations, propel the success of local businesses and drive economic growth,” said Gerry McQuade, CEO of BT Enterprise. “Today’s deal with Belfast Harbour will make these benefits a reality, with the creation of a sophisticated digital ecosystem comprising of 5G, AI, IoT and Connected Vehicles. This will act as a springboard for Belfast Harbour to achieve its ambition to be the world’s best regional smart port and an innovation hub for the region.”

