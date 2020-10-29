The 2020 World Communication Awards Winners!

2020 has been a year of great change for all of us in the telecoms industry and beyond. For The World Communication Awards, this meant going virtual, bringing the excitement of these prestigious awards to the screen for the first time. “Over the last 22 years, the World Communication Awards have been presented in various places around the globe. We’ve used prestigious hotels and we’ve used iconic venues like Wembley Stadium, but never before have we presented the Awards in cyberspace…

2020 has been a year of great change for all of us in the telecoms industry and beyond. For The World Communication Awards, this meant going virtual, bringing the excitement of these prestigious awards to the screen for the first time.

“Over the last 22 years, the World Communication Awards have been presented in various places around the globe. We’ve used prestigious hotels and we’ve used iconic venues like Wembley Stadium, but never before have we presented the Awards in cyberspace,” said Total Telecom’s Managing Director Rob Chambers at the opening of the ceremony.

But while venues and formats change, the industry’s pursuit of excellence never ceases. This year found competition for the Awards as fierce as ever. With around 60 expert judges, discussions around potential winners were numerous, often running long into the night before finally arriving at a decision on a worthy winner.

Thank you, as always, to our amazing WCA judges, without whom these awards would not be possible.

We would also like to thank our wonderful sponsors, Capita, Telia Carrier, NTT, PCCW Global, Nokia, and Deutsche Telekom for their instrumental support in bringing these Awards to life.

Finally, a huge congratulations to all of our amazing winners from the 2020 World Communication Awards!

The 2020 World Communication Award Winners

The Cloud Native Award - SK Telecom

The IoT Innovation Award - Telekom Research & Development

Highly commended: iBASIS

Sponsored by Telia Carrier

The Data Innovation Award - Telekom Research & Development





The Security Leadership Award - Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier