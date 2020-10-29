"A re-envisaging of purpose” – MTN’s post-pandemic platform ambitions

It has been made abundantly clear from numerous speakers at this year’s Total Telecom Congress that the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digitalisation and has been a catalyst for business evolution throughout the industry. But for MTN’s Group CIO Nikos Angelopoulos, the opportunity for transformation here is not just reliant on incorporating the latest technology. “Digital transformation is something that is here to stay…

It has been made abundantly clear from numerous speakers at this year’s Total Telecom Congress that the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digitalisation and has been a catalyst for business evolution throughout the industry. But for MTN’s Group CIO Nikos Angelopoulos, the opportunity for transformation here is not just reliant on incorporating the latest technology.

“Digital transformation is something that is here to stay,” he said. “It is something that will keep on happening and we will keep discovering things that we can do using digital technologies. However, over and above the technological opportunities, I think there is another opportunity in our space right now, and that is to enhance our bonds with our customers.”

On the whole, the global crisis has reminded customers, as well as the telcos themselves, exactly how integral connectivity is in supporting the modern way of life, a fact that Angelopoulos has not taken for granted.

“Trust is a fragile thing,” he said. “You are only as good as your last success and, at the same time, as bad as your last failure.”