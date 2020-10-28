Daring to dream: The first step to redefining telcos

Global Telecoms Reimagined. When this moniker was selected for the Total Telecom Congress over a year ago, we here at Total Telecom had no idea just quickly the world would change and how prescient this phrase would become. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this reimagining of the telecoms industry is quickly moving from fantasy to reality. But this process is not entirely driven by the global crisis. In many ways, the coronavirus has merely accelerated a process of digitalisation that was already taking place, forcing businesses to adapt quickly to a world transformed…

Global Telecoms Reimagined. When this moniker was selected for the Total Telecom Congress over a year ago, we here at Total Telecom had no idea just quickly the world would change and how prescient this phrase would become. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, this reimagining of the telecoms industry is quickly moving from fantasy to reality.

But this process is not entirely driven by the global crisis. In many ways, the coronavirus has merely accelerated a process of digitalisation that was already taking place, forcing businesses to adapt quickly to a world transformed. And, while many telcos have made incredible progress in just a few short months, their ultimate transformation still has a long way to go.

What does a telco of the future look like? What role will telcos play in the rapidly evolving ecosystem, especially in light of the disruptive potential of 5G? Speaking at the opening keynote session from this year’s Total Telecom Congress, major industry figures shared their hopes for the future of the telecoms industry.

“What would be the first issue you would change to reinvent telcos? If you had a magic wand, what would be the most important change for you in this quite troubled time?” asked moderator Jean-Dominique Séval, founding director of Soon Consulting.