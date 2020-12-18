"We must never take competition for granted," says ECTA Director General

For ECTA, maintaining a competitive environment in Europe's telecoms sector is key to ensuring that the latest communications technologies reach the public quickly and in a cost-effective manner. Given the current geopolitical situation…

For ECTA, maintaining a competitive environment in Europe's telecoms sector is key to ensuring that the latest communications technologies reach the public quickly and in a cost-effective manner.

Given the current geopolitical situation, operators face much uncertainty when it comes to their choice of suppliers, potentially driving up costs in numerous ways. Expanding on a recent press release, ECTA's Director General warns that political restrictions will not only translate into an increase in short term capex as equipment is forced to be replaced, but will also incur a long term increase in operational costs, as well as effecting other important targets, such as operators' ability to reduce their carbon footprint. All of this, of course, means a delayed rollout of new technologies like 5G and thus risks putting Europe on the technological backfoot on the international stage.

This issue of ensuring a fair and balanced ecosystem for telcos becomes even more crucial when considering the current global economic climate, which is still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many governments around the world positioning the telecoms sector - and especially 5G - at the heart of their economic recovery, ensuring competition and driving investment in the telecoms sector is now more vital than ever.

Joined by speakers from ETNO, ABI Research, and the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications, Luc Hindryckx will be discussing this topic in more detail during a keynote session entitled Digital sovereignty, harmonized standards and global collaboration at the Total Telecom Congress later today.

