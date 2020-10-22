Total Telecom Congress 2020 – Speaker Spotlight

There is less than one week to go now until the first virtual Total Telecom Congress, allowing you to enjoy a broad range of topics and sessions from the comfort of your home or office. While we are disappointed not to be seeing you all in person this year, the virtual format it does offer a host of opportunities to help make your Total Telecom Congress experience more personalised and more unique than ever before. Offering six dedicated tracks over the course of two days, attendees are encouraged to seamlessly switch between online discussions to find the sessions and speakers who interest them the most. Whether you are a specialist interested specifically in a niche application of the IoT…

There is less than one week to go now until the first virtual Total Telecom Congress , allowing you to enjoy a broad range of topics and sessions from the comfort of your home or office. While we are disappointed not to be seeing you all in person this year, the virtual format it does offer a host of opportunities to help make your Total Telecom Congress experience more personalised and more unique than ever before.

Offering six dedicated tracks over the course of two days, attendees are encouraged to seamlessly switch between online discussions to find the sessions and speakers who interest them the most. Whether you are a specialist interested specifically in a niche application of the IoT, or an executive interested in the latest evolution in telco business models, the Total Telecom Congress 2020 has something for you!

5G | IoT | Customer | Network Transformation | Data-Driven Technology | Corporate Strategy

But of course, the true excellence of the Total Telecom Congress lies in its venerable speaker list, which is this year as star-studded as ever. With over 140 speakers this year, sadly we cannot showcase them all, but here is a selection of experts and sessions you may want to put in your diary!

Philip Marnick, Group Director, Spectrum at Ofcom will be discussing the ins and outs of spectrum regulation and whether current measures are helping or hindering the rollout of the new technology. Joined by John-Eivind Velure, Director, Spectrum Department of the Norwegian Communications Authority, this panel discussion will offer a unique look at the differences and similarities of the regulatory frameworks of two different European countries. Moderated by Tony Lavender, CEO of Plum Consulting and Chief Judge of the On the afternoon of the 27th of October,will be discussing the ins and outs of spectrum regulation and whether current measures are helping or hindering the rollout of the new technology. Joined by, this panel discussion will offer a unique look at the differences and similarities of the regulatory frameworks of two different European countries. Moderated byand Chief Judge of the World Communication Awards , this is a session sure to garner much interest.

John Crawford, GM International 5G at Verizon, who is taking part in a panel discussion on the hot topic of private 5G networks. Just yesterday, Verizon announced that it is teaming up with Nokia to offer Next in focus is, who is taking part in a panel discussion on the hot topic of private 5G networks. Just yesterday, Verizon announced that it is teaming up with Nokia to offer private 5G to enterprises in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, furthering their network-as-a-service strategy. With over 20 years’ experience working in IT and telecoms, John is uniquely positioned to discuss the evolution and value of private 5G networks.

Perhaps one of the most hyped developments related to emerging communications technology is the potential to develop connected and autonomous vehicles. But just how realistic is their deployment in the near future? Maxime Flament, Chief Technology Officer of the 5G Automotive Association will be discussing how exactly telcos can fit into this complicated puzzle, joined by Benoit Joly, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer – Services at Renault, who will share his views from a manufacturer's perspective.

Moving on to the topic of the so-called ‘streaming wars’, we have Vesa Jutila, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Hatch Entertainment. Founded in 2016, Hatch is an online game streaming platform allowing users to play premium games without needing a download. With the content market so competitive right now, Vesa will share his insights into cracking the market at such an exciting time, as well as how telcos and leverage their advantage in the content space to go beyond just video.

Later, a panel on building the smart cities of the future will bring together speakers from both sides of the Atlantic. Allan Mayo, Innovation and Smart Cities Strategist for Digital Greenwich will share his six years of experience of supporting smart city projects and how he intends to make Greenwich the “most adaptable, most resilient and smartest borough in London”. Allan will be joined by Michael Lee Sherwood, Chief Innovation Officer from City of Las Vegas, sharing how he is working to turn Sin City into Smart City.

Our final spotlight today is on Belinda Finch, Chief Information Officer at Three UK. Belinda joined Three UK very recently, charged with completing the company’s IT transformation programme and delivering system improvements to boost customer experience. She will be discussing exactly how CSPs can deliver a personalised lifecycle experience for customers, alongside expert speakers from Salesforce, Telia, Orange Polska, and KCOM.

Total Telecom Congress takes place online on the 27-28 October 2020.

