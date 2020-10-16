CityFibre begin Slough FTTP rollout

CityFibre has today announced the start of their £24 million gigabit capable FTTP build in Slough, supported by civil engineering firm VolkerSmart Technologies. The project begins in Slough’s Trading Estate area…

The project begins in Slough’s Trading Estate area, and will build towards homes and businesses from the Dark Fibre network the company already owns in the town.

The project forms part of the operator’s wider £4bn investment plan, which aims to cover around 1 million premises by the end of 2021 and then 8 million across 100+ cities and towns which will be “substantially completed” by the end of 2025.

Stacey King, CityFibre’s City Manager for Slough, said: “Slough’s residents’ digital future is just around the corner. Work is now underway and that is something to be celebrated. Full Fibre broadband will help households access all the latest entertainment at lightning speed, but the benefits are far deeper than that – from enabling smart home technology to giving people the freedom to work from home with ease.

“The investment also comes at a critical time for Slough’s forward-thinking business community. Next generation Full Fibre connectivity can drive innovation and productivity, ultimately giving businesses the platform they need to realise their growth ambitions. And it won’t just improve business locally – it will also help businesses take their products or services to an international audience.”

