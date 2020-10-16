Arash Ashouriha takes over leadership NGMN

Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, Group CTO of Orange and former Chairman of the The Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) Alliance Board, hands over the reins to the new Chairman Arash Ashouriha, SVP Group Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom.



Under Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon’s direction, NGMN successfully initiated the enhancement of 5G within the ecosystem and, among others, initiated and published the 5G White Paper 2. Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon said: “It has been a pleasure heading the NGMN Alliance as many operators launched 5G. As we continue to deploy and further develop 5G to maximize the benefit of its potential, our goal is to remain at the forefront of next generation mobile networks. Therefore, I gladly hand over the leadership to my highly respected colleague Arash Ashouriha, who will continue to strengthen and drive the NGMN Alliance forward.”



Arash Ashouriha said: “I am honoured to be taking over as NGMN Board Chairman during these challenging but very exciting times for our industry. My goal is to continue enabling network operators to unleash the full 5G potential and to lead the Alliance into the future of next generation mobile networks.”



Anita Döhler, CEO, NGMN Alliance said: “I would like to thank Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon for his great leadership and dedication over the past 2 years. We have a lot of work ahead of us and are confident that we will continue to follow the successful path with Arash Ashouriha’s direction and Deutsche Telekom as a strong member partner.”



The voting occurred unanimously during the Board meeting.