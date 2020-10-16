KPN renews core of mobile network

KPN starts with the renewal of its mobile core network, where all traffic flows of the network converge. This improves the quality of the 5G connection even more. With this innovation in the mobile network KPN takes the next step in delivering on its 5G promise.



KPN has a multi-vendor policy and for the implementation of the new mobile core-network for 5G, KPN will collaborate with technology partner Ericsson. A preliminary agreement has been signed recently and the first tests have been completed successfully. Data sessions and conversations were held between multiple locations and autonomous vehicles have been connected to the new network. Before the end of the year, a start will be made with the technical implementation. After that, the current mobile core-network will be phased out gradually.



Joost Farwerck, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management: “With our new mobile core network, we are ready for the data flows of the future, real-time communication and massive IoT. This will open up new digital solutions for our customers and for Dutch society at large. For the renewal of this part of our mobile network we use the latest network technologies that the market has to offer through technology partner Ericsson."



KPN customers have been able to use 5G since July. The new core-network opens up even more possibilities for 5G users, such as energy efficiency through IoT-applications and real-time communication for gaming and autonomous vehicles. Thanks to this new technology, ’slicing‘ is also possible on a larger scale. This allows KPN customers to get even more guarantees on bandwidth.