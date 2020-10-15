200 million Americans can now experience Verizon 5G

Verizon have expanded coverage of their mmWave spectrum based 5G Ultra Wideband service to an additional 19 US cities, 19 stadiums and six airports. They claim this to be the fastest 5G service in the world — reaching 4 Gbps peak speeds in some locations.



In addition, just in time for Apples new 5G iPhone, Verizon have also expanded their 5G Nationwide service which is now available for more than 200 million people nationwide.



Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO said “From the start, our focus has been on building a transformational 5G network that will drastically reshape society. Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to that future.”



Verizons 5G Ultra Wideband service is intended to be delivered for industrial and commercial use cases. It works by using carrier aggregation to combine eight separate channels of mmWave spectrum to achieve peak speeds up to 4Gbps possible in some locations.



5G Ultra Wideband is available at stadiums and arenas including Lambeau Field, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and Red Bull Arena and 19 airports including Chicago O’Hare International.