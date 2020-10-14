Next G Alliance aims to establish North American leadership in 6G

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), a trade body of 150 member companies working across areas including 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, and artificial intelligence has announced the launch of the Next G Alliance.



The body is being established to promote North American leadership in mobile technology for 6G and beyond. The Next G Alliance will focus on R&D, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness.



Founding members include AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, Facebook, InterDigital, JMA Wireless, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, TELUS, Telnyx, T-Mobile, UScellular and Verizon.



The idea behind the Next G Alliance is to support the ATIS’ Call to Action Promoting U.S. Leadership on the Path to 6G. The initial objectives of the Next G Alliance will be to develop a 6G national roadmap, establish a core set of priorities for 6G and beyond to influence government policies and funding, and to focus on facilitating and leading commercialisation of ‘Next G’ technologies.



ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller said “As countries around the globe progress ambitious 6G research and development initiatives, it is critical that North American industry steps forward to develop a collaborative roadmap to advance its position as a global leader over the next decade,”