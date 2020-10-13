Open Fiber addresses the Italian digital divide with FWA

According to a report published by Corriere della Sera, the Italian wholesale-only operator Open Fiber, is planning to connect at least 171 Italian communities using FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) technology. The plans focus on communities in mountainous regions, which are currently recognised by the Italian government as the “whitest areas” of the country, due to the lack of fixed broadband access.

The plan, costing approx. EUR 5-10 million, will see Open Fiber use a hybrid system of fibre and wireless, resulting in speeds of between 30 and 100 Mbps. According to the report, 186 000 people will be connected within the space of the year.