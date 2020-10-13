Advantage Three – Apple knocks the ball into their court

As the latest iPhone 12 starts to reach consumers reports suggest that UK customers will only be able to take advantage of Apple’s first 5G offering on the Three network because of a lack of support for the 700MHz 5G spectrum bands.



Matthew Howett, principal analyst at Assembly said “The spectrum bands that the iPhone works on are crucially important” …. “If it doesn’t support 700MHz then you end up with coverage problems,”



A report in The Telegraph suggest that only Three in the UK have sufficient 5G spectrum to offer decent coverage in the UK.



Failure of the iPhone 12 to support the 700MHz 5G band could be short-sighted on Apple’s part as analyst Simon Rockman explains, “The 700MHz spectrum band is scheduled to be auctioned by Ofcom early next year,” and goes on to say the rollout could be quite quick.