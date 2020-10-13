Partnerships could see Airtel offering FTTH services in 1,000 cities in 18 months

Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel is close to confirming partnerships that will enable them to offer fibre-to-the-home to 40 million households within the next 12-18 months.



A report from the Business Standard claims the Indian operator will partner with local operators to take on Reliance Jio that currently provides FTTH services in 2,000 cities.



The model being followed by Airtel is to partner with providers of cable TV service that already have a connection to the customers house and is using fibre backhaul.



Airtel CTO, Randeep Sekhon said

"We have launched in many towns using this combination. It is fantastic because it is generating local entrepreneurship. Sometimes these cable operators are very young entrepreneurs who have put an investment and are managing their customers. This gives them a chance to increase their business and also be our partner,"



Airtel have revealed that this approach has currently been launched in 14 cities in India.