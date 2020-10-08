Qualcomm could debut its own gaming smartphone by end of 2020

According to a report from the Digitimes, Qualcomm could be preparing to release its own gaming smartphone as early as the end of the year. The process will reportedly involve a partnership with veteran mobile hardware company ASUS…

The process will reportedly involve a partnership with veteran mobile hardware company ASUS, while Qualcomm will focus on the ‘industry design’ and the software set to run on its Snapdragon 875 chip. The two companies would certainly seem well matched – ASUS has extensive experience in delivering high-quality gaming smartphones, with their ASUS ROG Phone 3 model already incorporating Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 865+.

Qualcomm typically unveils its latest chipsets in an event in early December, ahead of the phone companies releasing their new designs the following year. Thus, this year’s event is fueling speculation that this could be the perfect stage to release not only its latest Snapdragon 875 chipset, but also its own mobile device.

This report arrives under the backdrop of NVIDIA’s acquisition of Arm , a move which could cause headaches for Qualcomm’s supply chain, with some of their products relying heavily on Arm’s designs. NVIDIA, however, has placated their rivals over the deal, saying that it will continue to operate Arm as an independent subsidiary with a neutral customer model, meaning they will retain access to Arm's tech for as long as they can pay for it.

