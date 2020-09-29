Mavenir acquires ip.access to expand OpenRAN radio portfolio

Mavenir, a leading provider of end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) announces today that it has acquired ip.access Ltd, a leading 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G-ready small cell solutions provider. This acquisition extends Mavenir’s leadership in OpenRAN radio on three fronts:



- Communication Service Providers: Adding 2G and 3G capabilities to the OpenRAN portfolio

- Enterprise: Adding a full suite of enterprise radio solutions for Mavenir’s Private Network offerings, including OnGo/CBRS certified solutions

- Nontraditional Networks: Leveraging market leading software defined vRAN solutions for Aviation, Maritime, Rural and Remote networks with next generation solutions in the air, on land and at sea.



“Operators are looking to transform their 2G/3G networks as they migrate to 4G and 5G,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir. “We expect to provide a seamless, multi radio access technology single RAN offering for those operators that allows them to have the benefits of advanced radio solutions across all layers.”



“ip.access brings a strong foothold in 2G, 3G and 4G as well as in the enterprise space that we believe augments Mavenir’s market leadership,” said Aniruddho Basu, SVP and GM Emerging Business, Mavenir. “Combining our assets enhances our end-to-end network proposition, provides a “Multi-G” single RAN evolution path for carriers, and creates a market leading proposition for the private networks enterprise market.”



“Many subscribers in many networks and geographies need GSM and 3G service with LTE even as 5G is introduced. Mavenir’s OpenRAN and Enterprise solutions combined with ip.access’ multi-Radio Access Technologies positions the combined company perfectly for that future,” said Richard Staveley, ip.access CEO.



"Nick Johnson, Founder and CTO of ip.access added, “CBRS/OnGo in the US and shared spectrum initiatives in Europe are but a few of the potential opportunities. It’s not just consumer services anymore, but industrial private networks, professional closed group networks for financial, healthcare, leisure and hospitality, among many others. We look forward to applying our long experience in private networks to complement Mavenir’s existing portfolio in serving this hugely expanded customer base.”



ip.access will operate as a business unit within Mavenir’s Emerging Business group and is expected to develop strong synergies with Mavenir’s OpenRAN, Cloud Core, Edge, and Analytics suites for compelling end-to-end network propositions for both the CSP and Enterprise/Industry segments. ip.access brings its proven track record with more than 50 live networks deployed globally with CSPs, and hundreds of private networks for industry, critical infrastructures, data monetization, security and surveillance.

