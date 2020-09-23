Iliad goes for it all with $4.3bn bid for Poland’s Play

Yesterday, French operator Iliad has announced plans to acquire the entirety of Polish mobile operator Play in a deal worth a reported €3.5 billion (around $4.3 billion). If this deal does go forward…

Yesterday, French operator Iliad has announced plans to acquire the entirety of Polish mobile operator Play in a deal worth a reported €3.5 billion (around $4.3 billion).

If this deal does go forward, it would be the third international expansion Iliad has undertaken in recent years, after the company took a majority stake in Ireland’s Eir in 2018, as well as launching in Italy that same year,

The operator said that it has already signed a binding agreement to purchase 40% of Poland’s Play, but has now offered to purchase 100% of the share capital for €2.2 billion, giving a total enterprise value of around €3.5 billion.

Iliad said that Play had experienced “exceptional” growth in the past 15 years, making it a very attractive proposition for acquisition. With a Polish market share of around 29%, Iliad’s acquisition of Play would make it a major national player, as well as elevating it on the European stage.

The purchase would see Iliad expand to a subscriber base of around 41 million people, making it the sixth biggest operator in Europe; around 15 million of these would come from the newly acquired Play.

“This deal is a major chapter in our internationalisation strategy. It will make us Europe’s sixth-largest mobile phone operator,” said Iliad CEO Thomas Reynaud.

As always, the deal remains subject to regulatory approval.

