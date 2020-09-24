The latest news from the world of media, entertainment and streaming

The world of media has never been more exciting and dynamic. Join us live, online, wherever you are on the 10-11 November 2020 for M.E.S. - Media Re-imagined

23 September

• Peacock - the streaming service from Comcast - as well as other NBCUniversal apps have kept their presence with 43 million Roku users after a last minute deal

• State owned gambling organisations are making horse racing streaming service a reality in France following deal with Red Bee Media reports SportBusiness



22 September

• Tipsport - the largest betting agency in the Czech Republic is aiming at delivering around-the-clock services following a deal with Betgenius for a streaming service reports European Gaming news



21 September

• Microsoft has unveiled its third largest aquisition as it buys gaming giant, ZeniMax. Nadella says gaming [revenues] "now larger than Hollywood and the music industry combined". Report FT

• Trump thwarted in bid to block WeChat from Apple and Google app stores. WeChat Users Alliance that sued praised the ruling “as an important and hard-fought victory”