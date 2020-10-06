Media, entertainment and streaming - what we are reading today

If you are interested in this content, you'll love our new event: M.E.S. - Media Re-imagined. Join us live, online, wherever you are on the 10-11 November 2020 Find out more 5 October • Canal+ builds 6.5% stake in Multichoice Group reports Broadband TV News. • Talking AT&T - HBO, the CEO told The Wall Street Journal some of the company's bets will take years to pay off but were the right choices long-term. 2 October &bull…

5 October

• Canal+ builds 6.5% stake in Multichoice Group reports Broadband TV News. • Talking AT&T - HBO, the CEO told The Wall Street Journal some of the company's bets will take years to pay off but were the right choices long-term.

2 October

• Growing demand for video services in Asia leads Minerva Networks to scale up presence in the region. • Google has another pop at Roku and Amazon with the launch of a new improved Chromecast. Fast Company reveal why it might work this time.

• Another video streaming app launches - vRockk - but this one thinks it can can leverage social media to make celebrities out of a diverse group of people.

30 September

• Consumers are shifting away from traditional broadcasters towards streaming and direct to consumer players and are capitalising by stealing advertising dollars, but content players are also gaining reports Benzinga. • Virgin TV adds Hopster for customers who have the Ultimate Oomph bundle.

• US-based media company Castalia Communications and Mexican investment fund Innokap have announced the launch of a new OTT service Europa+.

29 September

• The stakes are getting higher in streaming TV as the fraudsters cash in. DoubleVerify Inc. says it has detected 780 fake streaming-TV apps this year, but the risks impact both the service providers and the advertisers reports the WSJ. • CDN provider G-Core Labs has opened new points of presence in Argentina to speed delivery of even the heaviest types of content in this region, aiming to target e-commerce, gaming and media industries.

28 September

• The future of gaming is a subsciption argues FT report "Is it game over for the console"? Recent deals by Amazon and Microsoft reflect an ability to play games across multiple devices such as smartphones, tablets and TVs. • Media heavyweight, Andrew Neil fronts Discovery backed, presented-led right leaning UK news channel

25 September

23 September

• State owned gambling organisations are making horse racing streaming service a reality in France following deal with Red Bee Media reports SportBusiness • Peacock - the streaming service from Comcast - as well as other NBCUniversal apps have kept their presence with 43 million Roku users after a last minute deal



22 September

• Tipsport - the largest betting agency in the Czech Republic is aiming at delivering around-the-clock services following a deal with Betgenius for a streaming service reports European Gaming news



21 September