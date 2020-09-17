Nokia's global 5G networks are now entirely digital

Nokia has digitalised 100 percent of its 5G network deployments around the world, bringing high-quality, agility and transparency to customers globally. Through the use of digitalisation, machine learning and automation, Nokia is simplifying the deployment of the network infrastructure, accelerating both time-to-market and return on the 5G investment (ROI) for operators.



Traditional network deployments rely on combinations of both paper-based and digital documentation that can often lead to errors and inefficiencies. With digital project orchestration and data inventories, Nokia is enabling network rollouts to be carried out swiftly and cost-effectively, matching the agility demands from customers and helping them to bring new services to market faster. This is leading to reductions in site visits (30 percent), as well as improvements in installation quality (30 percent), back office transactions (30 percent) and cycle times (25 percent).



By completely digitalizing its 5G network deployments, Nokia is enabling a simpler, faster, more efficient and higher-quality delivery of services. Nokia’s industry-first digital deployment services have helped over 100 customers around the world1 by bringing transparency to every phase of a project.



The digital deployment offering enables CSPs to easily and comprehensively manage their assets by providing a digital database of network assets that can be used to remotely and virtually access sites, making it much easier to upgrade and expand their estate. Additionally, it makes deployments more sustainable as it minimizes the CO2 footprint by reducing truck rolls and eliminating paper, saving an estimated 1,500 trees a year.



Key digital deployment services include:



• Drone-led site surveys to ensure site builds are completed ‘first time right’ with material inventory down to a one-inch accuracy

• Site digital database for faster technology evolution and upgrades as sites can be accessed remotely and CSPs can get a 360 virtual view

• Workflow orchestration to deploy the right crews, with the right equipment, at the right time and place

• Artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered tools to identify defects in real-time through automated analysis.

• Real-time project dashboards for greater transparency and project management effectiveness



Nokia’s digital deployments are continuously evolving to take advantage of the power of AI-based innovations, to further improve efficiencies at scale. Intelligent defect recognition will use powerful machine learning based algorithms to identify defects in real-time through automated analyses of pre/post implementation pictures or video content. The system will also intelligently provide feedback on space availability to place specific equipment, without the need of a site visit.



Sanjay Goel, President of Global Services, Nokia, said: “Today, many operators suffer from a fragmented way in how their next-gen 5G networks are designed, built and managed. The adoption of automation, AI and the digitalization of assets are vital steps in a CSP’s digital transformation journey to capture the full potential of 5G. We are extremely proud to be the first to have reached this milestone of 100 percent digital deployments so customers around the world can benefit from a faster, more sustainable and higher quality network deployment process.”



“Nokia’s ability to provide digitalized network deployment services spanning the full workflow of site development exemplifies the company’s commitment to and progress with its digital transformation journey. Nokia’s customers will greatly benefit from these innovations in infrastructure service delivery digitalization as it will help improve quality and speed KPIs and lower TCO pertaining to rolling out 5G networks,” said Chris Antlitz, Principal Analyst, TBR.

