Connected Britain: Keynote Sneak Peek

For the first time, Total Telecom’s seminal UK telecoms event, Connected Britain, is going virtual, allowing attendees to enjoy a myriad of fascinating presentations from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. Virtualising a physical event presents a number of unique challenges but, for Total Telecom, ensuring a comprehensive and star-studded agenda has not been one of them. The broad array of keynote speeches alone – delivered by chief executives from a host of the UK’s biggest connectivity players, including Three, O2…

For the first time, Total Telecom’s seminal UK telecoms event, Connected Britain , is going virtual, allowing attendees to enjoy a myriad of fascinating presentations from the comfort of their homes or workplaces.

Virtualising a physical event presents a number of unique challenges but, for Total Telecom, ensuring a comprehensive and star-studded agenda has not been one of them. The broad array of keynote speeches alone – delivered by chief executives from a host of the UK’s biggest connectivity players, including Three, O2, BT, Openreach, CityFibre, TalkTalk, Gigaclear, and Hyperoptic – is testament to the continued excellence which has been delivered by this event for the past six years.

“Connected Britain 2020 is going to take virtual events for the telecoms sector to the next level,” said Total Telecom’s managing director, Rob Chambers. “For many years this event has brought the industry together to discuss the key issues facing the UK when it comes to connectivity. Now, in the wake of the coronavirus, these discussions are going to be more important than ever.”

Featuring over 250 speakers from every aspect of the telecoms sector, Connected Britain is the UK's leading connectivity event.

The UK’s biggest voices all in one place

The three days of Connected Britain offer an incredible opportunity to hear some of the UK’s leading industry representatives speak on a wide range of topics, from fibre, to 5G, to the impact of the coronavirus.

Wednesday 23rd

• Kicking off Connected Britain 2020 is a Keynote interview featuring Three UK and Three Ireland CEO Robert Finnegan, who will talk about the nuances of becoming a joint CEO, especially at a time when his appointment coincided with the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the main challenges facing the UK’s connectivity landscape right now.

• Our second Keynote session will see a panel discussion focus on the way in which next generation digital infrastructure is reinventing the UK. With speakers from Ericsson, O2, and BT, and moderated by Phil Sheppard, Director of Clear Technology Consulting Limited, this discussion will bring to life the transformational potential of 5G for the UK, as well as unpicking the key role broadband networks have played during our collective pandemic experience.

• Finally, the UK’s Minister for Digital, Matt Warman MP, will give a keynote address, discussing the government’s priorities for the country’s digital future.

Thursday 24th

• Thursday will begin with a fascinating interview bringing together Virgin Media’s CEO Lutz Schüler and Nokia’s CEO of UK & Ireland, Cormac Whelan.

• John Waterfield, CTO Europe for Nokia Bell Labs Consulting will explore the imminent explosion in data throughout the UK, from the IoT to Industry 4.0, and how fibre and 5G will underpin it all.

• The day’s last Keynote session offers a unique opportunity to pitch questions to some of the country’s leading operator CEOs: Clive Selley from Openreach, Greg Mesch from CityFibre, and Tristia Harrison from TalkTalk. Moderated by Paul Adams, Marketing Director, Europe for Nokia, this hands-on session is one not to be missed.

Friday 25th

• Friday’s opening keynote panel session will look to the future, seeking to answer the crucial question of how the UK can deliver on the government’s promise of full fibre by 2025. With a panel including the chief execs from Gigaclear, Hyperoptic, CityFibre, and Building Digital UK, this exciting session will have its finger on the pulse of the UK fibre industry.

• Finally, as always, Connected Britain 2020 will close with the Connected Britain Awards ceremony, commending those in the industry who have gone above and beyond in achieving excellence.

Connected Britain 2020 promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Taking place on the 23rd–25th of September, it’s not too late to grab your tickets. Visit the Connected Britain website to reserve your place now.