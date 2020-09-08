Zen Internet becomes second UK broadband to be B Corporation certified

Today, Zen Internet has announced that it has been officially certified as a B Corporation, becoming the second ISP to achieve the accolade after iDNET back in May earlier this year. B Corporations, as assessed and certified by the non-profit organisation B Lab, are for-profit companies that adhere to a strict set of standards that encompass social and environmental goals…

Today, Zen Internet has announced that it has been officially certified as a B Corporation, becoming the second ISP to achieve the accolade after iDNET back in May earlier this year.

B Corporations, as assessed and certified by the non-profit organisation B Lab, are for-profit companies that adhere to a strict set of standards that encompass social and environmental goals. In order to achieve certification, these companies must also legally embed their commitment to these goals within their company articles.

“Certified B Corps are a new kind of business that balances purpose and profit,” explains the B Corp website . “They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. This is a community of leaders, driving of a global movement of people using businesses as a force for good.”

The “global movement” so far contains around 3,500 companies across 150 industries and 74 countries. Around 330 of these companies are from the UK, including major names such as The Guardian, Ben & Jerry’s, and The Body Shop, though entrants from the telecoms sector are conspicuously absent.

Zen reportedly achieved certification following an eight-month implementation period, with highlights including new initiatives to offset carbon emissions and enhanced employee benefits.

“From the moment I started Zen, my philosophy was to create a company that made a positive difference to the wider world, not just the bottom line,” said Zen’s founder and chairman, Richard Tang. “This accreditation backs up the years of hard work to make this happen. For too long companies, particularly large companies, have focused on short-term profits to the detriment of all else. Zen wants to show its customers and the industry that we can be a successful and profitable company, without compromising our values.”

Social and environmental responsibility has been of growing importance to operators in recent years, but these noble causes are too often swept aside in the pursuit of profits, particularly in times of financial stress. Commitments like those of B Corps are a welcome promise of long term commitment to make the world a better place and increase transparency within the industry.

