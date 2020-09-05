Saturday, 05 September 2020

5G innovation hub to be established in Nottinghamshire

Total Telecom Staff
Friday 04 September 20

North Nottinghamshire is the latest place in the U.K. to become a hub of 5G innovation after Nottinghamshire County Council (NCC) successfully secured funding as part of the Getting Building Fund established by government to support the delivery of shovel-ready infrastructure projects across the UK. 
 
Government approved the funding as part of the UK Government's £900 million programme after the proposal was assessed and supported by the Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership (D2N2).
 
The application benefited from the independent expertise of consultancy FarrPoint  who worked with NCC’s Digital Connectivity Team to demonstrate how the establishment of the hub in the county could stimulate economic activity and support job creation – vital as part of the post-COVID recovery strategy. The scheme is aligned with the objectives of NCC’s Strategic Economic Plan and Local Industrial Strategy.
 
Deputy Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, Councillor Reg Adair said “Now more than ever, developments like these will help boost post-pandemic economic growth for Nottinghamshire by providing a hub where skills, innovation and businesses can really thrive.”
 
Whilst Dr Andrew Muir, CEO of FarrPoint said “We’re thrilled to have helped our valued client, Nottinghamshire County Council secure funding for its 5G Innovation Hub.”
 
“5G can support so many new use cases both in urban and rural geographies and the journey is only beginning. I hope this hub attracts and develops brilliant talent in the local area and produces some truly game-changing technology advances.”
 
Alexis Farrow, Head Of Strategy And Transformation at Connected Nottinghamshire will be one of the speakers at Connected Britain on the 23-25 September, discussing how digital can improve the provision of public services. To get your tickets visit www.totaltele.com/connectedbritain 
 

