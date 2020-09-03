Telstra strengthens global media presence through new PoPs and partnerships

Telstra has announced the expansion of its world-leading Telstra Global Media Network (GMN) into China and India, adding to the company’s already impressive capabilities in two of the world’s largest media markets.



“The points of presence in India and China have been strategically selected to provide connectivity to media broadcasters in the region,” comments Andreas Eriksson, Head of Telstra Broadcast Services. “These PoPs have been designed to provide exactly the degree of high availability and low latency required to meet professional media standards for live events, sports, esports, gaming and more. “The partnership with Zixi will also assists us to deliver high quality content to internet connect media buyers using Telstra’s high-capacity internet peering arrangements and cloud infrastructure.”



Telstra has been operating and delivering telecommunication services in India since 1995. The Telstra GMN develops on the company’s already impressive connectivity in the region and is connected to new points of presence in Mumbai and Chennai. These are perfectly positioned to transport sports, esports, gaming and entertainment content both in and out of what is the world’s second-largest telecommunications market in terms of subscribers.



Telstra has operated in China since 1989. Through its joint venture Telstra PBS, it was the first foreign company licensed to provide connectivity and network services on the mainland. It already operates data networks in 38 key cities and now has five data centres in China, the expansion adding to its Hong Kong data centres, Stanley teleport and master control room. The Telstra GMN is connected to points of presence in Beijing and Shanghai.



The PoPs in each city — Beijing, Shanghai, Mumbai and Chennai — are sited in two separate data centres to provide both A and B paths for full redundancy.



In addition, Telstra has also announced its latest strategic partnership with Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, to provide stable, secure and cost-effective distribution of content over IP to Telstra’s customers and partners worldwide as part of the Telstra GMN.



The Telstra Global Media Network distributes high-quality, high value, live and linear video on a consumption-based business model and is an expansion of Telstra’s international fibre, satellite and partner networks by providing a gateway, including data between the remote locations and company headquarters to improve operations and workflows. The addition of the Software Defined Video Platform, with the preeminent Zixi Protocol and 16 other supported protocols and ZEN Master Control Plane, to the GMN connects on-network media rights holders to off-network media buyers by transporting high-quality linear video using cloud infrastructure in a highly secure manner via content networks. This new integrated service expands the GMN to broadcasters in locations where fibre or satellite is not available for news and entertainment broadcasters, sports leagues and esports organisations.



“These are hugely exciting expansions for us globally and a significant boost to our goal of connecting Europe to Asia and Asia to Europe,” says Mr. Eriksson. “India and China are both vast, increasingly sophisticated markets with a growing desire for international content, and by strengthening our presence in each of them we enable media businesses to dramatically expand their reach into both countries.



“We are looking to expand into more regions with a variety of partner alliances and pending points of presence, to ensure our customers thrive on connected networks.”