Planet-Scale AR Alliance aims to deliver great experiences for the Pokémon generation

The creator of Pokémon Go, Niantic has announced the launch of the Planet-Scale AR Alliance which aims to work with telecommunications companies to create high-quality AR experiences for mobile users worldwide.



Founding operators include players from Europe, Asia and North America, including Deutsche Telekom, EE, Globe, Orange, SK Telecom, Softbank, Telus, and Verizon. Niantic argues that offer a broader variety of AR experiences can support consumer adoption of 5G services and will also drive purchases of next generation of connected wearables, including headsets.



Niantic says their long term goal is the development of AR experiences that encourage mobile users to explore more of the real world. CEO John Hanke described his vision as the "anti-Amazon" that inspired people to visit nearby stores instead of ordering products for delivery.



Niantic say they are hoping to grow out the Planet-Scale AR Alliance with more mobile network operators, device manufacturers, creators and software developers in order help consumers understand the benefits of AR experiences optimized for a 5G networks.



According to the report of Goldman Sachs Group the AR market (retail, AR hardware, e-commerce, movies/TV series, games, etc.) will reach $182 billion by 2025, progress which is being enhanced by the development of 5G networks.