Revenue Zoom-ing up at video communications giant
Total Telecom Staff
Tuesday 01 September 20
The global coronavirus pandemic has made Zoom to communications what Hoover is to vacuum cleaning and this was born out by yesterdays second quarter earnings with a revenue up 355% year…
The global coronavirus pandemic has made Zoom to communications what Hoover is to vacuum cleaning and this was born out by yesterdays second quarter earnings with a revenue up 355% year-over-year to $663.5 million.
Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan, alluded to a belief that their growth was sustainable in the longer term due to a shift in how and where we work saying “Organizations are shifting from addressing their immediate business continuity needs to supporting a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere on Zoom's video-first platform".
Revenue drivers included both new customers and expanding across existing customers with almost a thousand customers each contributing more than $100,000 in the past 12 months revenue, up approximately 112% from the same quarter last fiscal year.
Zoom predicts revenue of between $2.37 billion and $2.39 billion for FY21, and year on year increase of more than 280%.
Zooms performance outstripped even the most optimistic analyst predictions, but on the ground the picture is not so rosy as Zoom struggled to fix outages after a return to school with virtual classes in the US put the infrastructure under pressure, whilst many public sector organisations remain reticent about using the platform due to security concerns.
We are having trouble showing you adverts on this page, which may be a result of ad blocker software being installed on your device. To view the article please disable any ad blocking software