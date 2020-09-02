Wednesday, 02 September 2020

Intelsat Gogo's into the commercial in-flight connectivity market

Total Telecom Staff
Tuesday 01 September 20

Intelsat has announced that it is to acquire the commercial aviation business of Gogo a leading provider of in-flight connectivity. Gogo already has an installed base of more than 3,000 commercial aircraft and gives a major boost to Intelsat&rsquo…

Intelsat has announced that it is to acquire the commercial aviation business of Gogo a leading provider of in-flight connectivity.

Gogo already has an installed base of more than 3,000 commercial aircraft and gives a major boost to Intelsat’s efforts in the growing commercial in-flight connectivity market.

Gogo’s leading commercial aviation business provides Intelsat with key airline relationships and customer-facing capabilities, including a leading software platform, ISP and network management infrastructure. It currently serves 21 commercial airlines, including 9 of the top 20 global carriers.

For passengers, the deal will mean an enhanced in-flight connectivity experience that delivers fast and reliable video streaming, browsing and cloud-based applications from gate to gate. Airlines can expect a fully integrated platform offering high reliability, flexibility and passenger satisfaction.

Intelsat’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Spengler said “Gogo’s business is a perfect fit with Intelsat’s expansive satellite network and infrastructure due to the breadth of Gogo’s technological solutions, global reach and operational excellence.”
He went on to say “We are excited to welcome the talented people of Gogo’s commercial aviation business to the Intelsat family and look forward to pairing their aviation expertise with Intelsat’s owned network capability to unlock new opportunities for growth. Our ability to execute this transaction in the midst of our financial restructuring speaks to the strength of our underlying business, our vision for the future, the commitment of key Intelsat stakeholders and the momentum that we have maintained over the past several months,”

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry