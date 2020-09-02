Intelsat Gogo's into the commercial in-flight connectivity market

Intelsat has announced that it is to acquire the commercial aviation business of Gogo a leading provider of in-flight connectivity.



Gogo already has an installed base of more than 3,000 commercial aircraft and gives a major boost to Intelsat’s efforts in the growing commercial in-flight connectivity market.



Gogo’s leading commercial aviation business provides Intelsat with key airline relationships and customer-facing capabilities, including a leading software platform, ISP and network management infrastructure. It currently serves 21 commercial airlines, including 9 of the top 20 global carriers.



For passengers, the deal will mean an enhanced in-flight connectivity experience that delivers fast and reliable video streaming, browsing and cloud-based applications from gate to gate. Airlines can expect a fully integrated platform offering high reliability, flexibility and passenger satisfaction.



Intelsat’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Spengler said “Gogo’s business is a perfect fit with Intelsat’s expansive satellite network and infrastructure due to the breadth of Gogo’s technological solutions, global reach and operational excellence.”

He went on to say “We are excited to welcome the talented people of Gogo’s commercial aviation business to the Intelsat family and look forward to pairing their aviation expertise with Intelsat’s owned network capability to unlock new opportunities for growth. Our ability to execute this transaction in the midst of our financial restructuring speaks to the strength of our underlying business, our vision for the future, the commitment of key Intelsat stakeholders and the momentum that we have maintained over the past several months,”