SoftBank gets US ‘Clean Network’ seal of approval

Earlier this month, the US State Department launched its Clean Network programme , a five-pronged security protocol seeking to vet networks across five categories: the cloud, mobile, carrier, apps, and cable.

The US holds that this programme will help to improve all aspects of its national data security, while its detractors, notably China, say that this is yet another baseless attack on free trade.

Today, the US State Department has confirmed that Japanese company SoftBank has been awarded ‘clean status’, meaning the company should have trouble in doing business with the US in future.

This should come as no real surprise. SoftBank’s network is predominantly provided by Nokia and Ericsson, with the latter winning a contract in July to supply SoftBank’s with infrastructure for its standalone 5G core; for the most part, no Chinese vendors appears to equal no problem.

Japan was one of the first companies to acquiesce to US calls to ban Chinese vendors from their networks. In late 2018, the government announced that it would block the Chinese players from bidding on government contracts and the nation’s telcos soon followed suit.

SoftBank said in a statement that it “fully supports the Clean Network initiative of the US Department of State”.

