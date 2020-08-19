No roaming charges between Central African countries in 2021

First agreed back in February, the six countries of the CEMAC have confirmed that they will abolish roaming changes between their territories, beginning at the start of 2021. The countries &ndash…

First agreed back in February, the six countries of the CEMAC have confirmed that they will abolish roaming changes between their territories, beginning at the start of 2021.

The countries – Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, and Central African Republic – have been in discussions on this topic for many years, with similar agreements being struck across the continent in recent years. For example, a union of Western African countries, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had agreed to remove roaming fees for its 15 members back in 2017.

Finally confirmed, the roaming agreement will allow nationals of any of the CEMAC countries to visit these other selected nations without fear of expensive calls and texts.

“The Council welcomes this decision, which contributes to the densification of the integration of peoples within CEMAC, in that it aims to facilitate the mobility of populations through Information and Communication Technologies, reducing communication costs," said a statement from the Union économique de l'Afrique centrale.

This agreement should also begin to encourage the national telcos to work together across borders, particularly when it comes to accessing subsea cables around the Gulf of Guinea.

