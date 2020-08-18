5G conspiracy theorists lawyer up after crowdfunding >£100,000

While 5G conspiracy theories have become less prominent in the news of late, the sad reality is that they are still worryingly prevalent. Attacks on 5G infrastructure continue, with social media sites continuing to allow the spread of misinformation despite crackdowns on its proliferation…

While 5G conspiracy theories have become less prominent in the news of late, the sad reality is that they are still worryingly prevalent. Attacks on 5G infrastructure continue, with social media sites continuing to allow the spread of misinformation despite crackdowns on its proliferation.

Just how prominent the conspiracy theories surrounding 5G are in the UK has become evident over the weekend, when the Action Against 5G group – which believes 5G deployment is in breach of their human rights due to (completely unfounded) healthcare concerns – announced that it had managed to crowd-source £105,000 to hire high-profile barrister Michael Mansfield QC to fight the government.

The group argues that current guidelines are not safe and that the UK should instead perform ‘independent reviews’ of all research into 5G health risks.

With Mansfield on board, the next step is to apply to the High Court for permission to argue their case in full.

It should go without saying that 5G radio frequencies have been shown time and time again to be well within safe levels by various regulatory bodies around the world. The Action Against 5G group claims that, on the contrary, there is “already a substantial body of evidence demonstrating that existing radiofrequency radiation is harmful to health”; unsurprisingly, no sources have been provided to support this claim.

While the amount of people who take stock in 5G conspiracy theories is believed to be relatively small, £105,000 is a substantial sum of money, demonstrating that this demographic is still very much present in UK society. As the 5G rollout continues around the country, operators should be mindful of this opposition and continue to devote resources to countering misinformation surrounding the new technology.

Also in the news:

Verizon and HERE launching hyper-precise GPS services

O2 preps for the UK’s return to the office with COVID-19 safety suite

Survey claims nearly 5 million UK consumers suffered broadband outages but at what cost?