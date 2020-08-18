O2 preps for the UK’s return to the office with COVID-19 safety suite

The UK finds itself at a strange point in its coronavirus experience. After easing the lockdown and reopening pubs, restaurants, and shops, there is a feeling of optimism that things are gradually returning to normal. However, despite precautions being taken, cases of the virus are beginning to creep up once again…

The UK finds itself at a strange point in its coronavirus experience. After easing the lockdown and reopening pubs, restaurants, and shops, there is a feeling of optimism that things are gradually returning to normal. However, despite precautions being taken, cases of the virus are beginning to creep up once again.

While much of the debate in the media is currently surrounding the reopening of schools, businesses are being widely left to themselves to decide whether to reopen physically or not. But with office spaces typically so close knit, just how can employers ensure a safe workspace for their employees?

As we have seen time and time again throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the solution can be digital.

O2 Business has today launched a suite of digital services to help businesses reopen safely. The suite includes a thermal imaging tablet to allow contactless check-in to the work space, a handheld thermal imaging scanner that is accurate to within 0.5 degrees, and a social distancing room management solution that will help ensure distancing protocols are followed by giving a simple indication of whether an area in the workplace, like the kitchen, is already occupied.

“As we look to rebuild Britain, these new COVID-19 solutions will help minimise the risk of spreading the virus as the nation returns to work – through automation and reducing moments of physical interaction,” said Jo Bertram, Managing Director at O2 Business. “It will not only help businesses get back on their feet but bolster their confidence as they reopen their doors over the coming weeks and months.”

O2 will be deploying these solutions in their own headquarters in Slough.

