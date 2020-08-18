Tuesday, 18 August 2020

O2 preps for the UK’s return to the office with COVID-19 safety suite

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Monday 17 August 20

The operator has launched a number of devices for O2 business customers aimed to help the safe return to the workspace

The UK finds itself at a strange point in its coronavirus experience. After easing the lockdown and reopening pubs, restaurants, and shops, there is a feeling of optimism that things are gradually returning to normal. However, despite precautions being taken, cases of the virus are beginning to creep up once again…

The UK finds itself at a strange point in its coronavirus experience. After easing the lockdown and reopening pubs, restaurants, and shops, there is a feeling of optimism that things are gradually returning to normal. However, despite precautions being taken, cases of the virus are beginning to creep up once again. 

 

While much of the debate in the media is currently surrounding the reopening of schools, businesses are being widely left to themselves to decide whether to reopen physically or not. But with office spaces typically so close knit, just how can employers ensure a safe workspace for their employees?

 

As we have seen time and time again throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the solution can be digital.

 

O2 Business has today launched a suite of digital services to help businesses reopen safely. The suite includes a thermal imaging tablet to allow contactless check-in to the work space, a handheld thermal imaging scanner that is accurate to within 0.5 degrees, and a social distancing room management solution that will help ensure distancing protocols are followed by giving a simple indication of whether an area in the workplace, like the kitchen, is already occupied. 

 

“As we look to rebuild Britain, these new COVID-19 solutions will help minimise the risk of spreading the virus as the nation returns to work – through automation and reducing moments of physical interaction,” said Jo Bertram, Managing Director at O2 Business. “It will not only help businesses get back on their feet but bolster their confidence as they reopen their doors over the coming weeks and months.”

 

O2 will be deploying these solutions in their own headquarters in Slough.

 

Has the UK’s coronavirus experience changed the way businesses views digital solutions? Find out from the experts at this year’s Connected Britain 

Also in the news:
Verizon and HERE launching hyper-precise GPS services
Survey claims nearly 5 million UK consumers suffered broadband outages but at what cost?
TIM delivers on promise to connect rural "white areas" and bridge the digital divide

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry