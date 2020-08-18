Verizon launching hyper-precise GPS services

For many of us, a global positioning system (GPS) is simply something we use for directions while driving. However, as the world rapidly becomes more and more connected, accurate GPS will become more and more important. From autonomous vehicles to the IoT…

For many of us, a global positioning system (GPS) is simply something we use for directions while driving. However, as the world rapidly becomes more and more connected, accurate GPS will become more and more important. From autonomous vehicles to the IoT, delivery drones and precision emergency services, GPS will soon be required to pinpoint a device’s location with great specificity.

That is why Verizon is delivering the next generation of GPS solutions, providing hyper-precise location data accurate to within two centimetres.

The new solutions make use of RTK, a technology that makes use of the phase of the signals carrier wave to help correct the location in real time, allowing for far more precise location data. Verizon says it has been deploying RTK reference stations across the US.

Verizon said that its primary focus for this new technology is improvements to road safety. It will help to create a vehicle-to-network (V2N) communication system, which, in combination with edge computing and AI data processing, will allow connected vehicles to better identify and avoid obstacles.

The operator said that the improved precision of its mobile location technology should allow for a plethora of new IoT innovation, as well as greatly reducing the costs currently associated with inaccurate location data.

“We are scaling RTK to enable mobile location accuracy to within a few centimeters, transforming what is currently possible when it comes to location-enabled services and new IoT solutions coming onto the market,” said Nicola Palmer, Chief Product Development Officer for Verizon.

Also in the news: