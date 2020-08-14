Euskaltel hires Lazard to sell broadband network

Spanish operator Euskaltel has hired investment bank Lazard to explore the sale of its broadband network according to reports in Expansion newspaper…

Spanish operator Euskaltel has hired investment bank Lazard to explore the sale of its broadband network according to reports in Expansion newspaper.

After the proposed sale, Euskaltel would then rent the network back from Lazard and use the capital raised to support the development of its Virgin Telco mobile business.

Euskaltel offers mobile, internet and cable TV network services in northern Spain including the Basque country, Galicia and Asturias.