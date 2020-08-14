Friday, 14 August 2020

TIM delivers on promise to connect rural "white areas" and bridge the digital divide

Total Telecom Staff
TIM has announced that thanks to its accelerated fibre-optic rollout, two-thirds of families in “white areas” (mainly rural regions or areas with low population density) now have access to ultrafast broadband. In the space of five months, TIM has installed its FTTC network in more than 2,000 municipalities, as part of its commitment to bridge the digital divide in Italy by 2021.

 
This is a really important step for TIM who have been working hard to support an increase in demand for connectivity since lockdown began in Italy in March, through the intensification of cabling programmes and by strengthening their network. According to their statement, TIM’s optical fibre now covers more than 86% of households with the aim to connect 90% by December.
 
Luigi Gubitosi, CEO of TIM commented, “The new goal of fibre coverage of the country achieved today is thanks to the strong determination of our Group and the expertise of our technicians who have attained results in favour of the country in record time. We will continue along this path in the interest of citizens, customers and institutions with the aim of permanently bridging the digital divide in our country and we will continue with the “Operazione Risorgimento Digitale” project to help close the digital skills gap as well”.
 
In order to deliver connectivity to municipalities which do not yet have access to fibre, TIM has also committed to deploy FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) technology.
 
