Deutsche Telekom celebrates reaching 50% of Germans with 5G

Despite coronavirus disruption, Deutsche Telekom has proven that it will not be stopped when it comes to deploying its 5G network. In an announcement today, the German telco announced that its 5G reach now covers half of the German population – around 40 million people in over 3,000 towns and municipalities.

In the last month or so, Deutsche Telekom has successfully upgraded around 18,000 towers to provide 5G coverage, including those in major cities like Berlin and Cologne, as well as a number of smaller locations, including the antenna on Zugspitze, the nation’s highest mountain peak.

“Today, we are celebrating a special day for 5G. Half the population in Germany is now covered. 5G has arrived in all German states. This is a big step for our customers, our network and for digitisation in Germany,” said Walter Goldenits, head of technology at Telekom Deutschland, the domestic fixed and mobile unit of Deutsche Telekom.

Currently, Deutsche Telekom’s network relies on the 2.1 GHz band of 5G for less populated areas; this band allows for a reasonably long range while still delivering a significant increase in speeds. Meanwhile, for urban deployments the slightly shorter-ranged 3.6 GHz band is being used, which can provide speeds of up to 800 Mbps at its peak – an enormous increase on existing LTE speeds.

The operator says that part of its deployment is the use of dynamic spectrum sharing, which allows them to deliver both 4G and 5G within the same spectrum, ensuring a smooth transition between technologies. This should, in turn, make more spectrum available for LTE networks, so they too should enjoy an increase in speed as a result of the 5G rollout.

Despite this impressive rollout milestone, Deutsche Telekom has promised not to slow down, with a new target lined up for later in the year.

“But the 50% is no reason for us to rest on our laurels. The 5G rollout continues with the same intensity. Two thirds of the population are our next target and we want to achieve this too this year,” said Goldenits.

