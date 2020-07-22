Polynesia’s Manatua subsea cable ready for action

Despite the logistical difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the Manatua Consortium has today announced that its South Pacific submarine cable is “ready for service&rdquo…

Despite the logistical difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the Manatua Consortium has today announced that its South Pacific submarine cable is “ready for service”, on time and on budget.

The cable, which spans around 3,600 km and connects French Polynesia, the Cook Islands, Niue, and Samoa, is the culmination of three years of planning and deployment, which can now provide crucial connectivity to the region. This is particularly poignant for the cook Islands and Niue, which have never before had access to submarine connectivity, instead having to rely on satellite.

The cable was first conceived in 2017, with the signing of an international treaty between the four respective countries, in what has been hailed as a shining example of international collaboration for regional connectivity.

“Through Manatua, our four nations have achieved together something that was unattainable individually. Because of that collaborative spirit, our people will be connected. Our lives will be connected. Our futures will be more prosperous and rewarding,” said Henry Puna, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. “This project is the dawn of a new era of cooperation and collaboration across Polynesia.”

