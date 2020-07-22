Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Polynesia’s Manatua subsea cable ready for action

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Wednesday 22 July 20

The cable, being built by a consortium of local operators, will link the South Pacific island nations of Samoa and Tahiti, with landing stations in Niuie, the Cook Islands and Bora Bora

Despite the logistical difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the Manatua Consortium has today announced that its South Pacific submarine cable is “ready for service&rdquo…

Despite the logistical difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the Manatua Consortium has today announced that its South Pacific submarine cable is “ready for service”, on time and on budget.
 
The cable, which spans around 3,600 km and connects French Polynesia, the Cook Islands, Niue, and Samoa, is the culmination of three years of planning and deployment, which can now provide crucial connectivity to the region. This is particularly poignant for the cook Islands and Niue, which have never before had access to submarine connectivity, instead having to rely on satellite. 
 
The cable was first conceived in 2017, with the signing of an international treaty between the four respective countries, in what has been hailed as a shining example of international collaboration for regional connectivity. 
 
“Through Manatua, our four nations have achieved together something that was unattainable individually.  Because of that collaborative spirit, our people will be connected.  Our lives will be connected.  Our futures will be more prosperous and rewarding,” said Henry Puna, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. “This project is the dawn of a new era of cooperation and collaboration across Polynesia.” 
 
 
Also in the news:

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry