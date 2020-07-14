New subsea cable across English Channel is the first in nearly 20 years

The English Channel will see the deployment of a new submarine cable between the UK and France for the first time in nearly 20 years. The 550 km cable, named CrossChannel Fibre, will connect key data centres in Slough and Paris…

The English Channel will see the deployment of a new submarine cable between the UK and France for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The 550 km cable, named CrossChannel Fibre, will connect key data centres in Slough and Paris, aiming to meet the ever-increasing capacity demand of the modern digital world. The cable’s non-repeatered system will contain 96 fibre pairs, each of which will provide >20 tbps of capacity throughput.

"We are excited to launch this historic subsea project and deliver a new, much-needed connection across the English Channel connecting the critically important data hubs of Slough and Paris. This new fibre infrastructure has been optimised to create the shortest path between the two data hubs, providing users with an enhanced technical solution and materially lowering operating costs. With the continued increase in bandwidth demand further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, subsea cables have never been more critical to the functioning of the backbone of the Internet," said Mike Cunningham, CEO for Crosslake Fibre.

Crosslake Fibre also announced that it is working with marine survey company EGS to provide the preliminary subsea reconnaissance for the cable.

The new cable is scheduled to be ready for operation by the autumn of 2021.





