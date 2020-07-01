Burgeoning MNO DISH doubles down on O-RAN with Altiostar

DISH is in the process of creating a mobile network that will be the first of its kind in the US, using open architecture to build outs its standalone 5G network. The creation of a cloud-native 5G network will allow them to work with a whole host of software specialists…

DISH is in the process of creating a mobile network that will be the first of its kind in the US, using open architecture to build outs its standalone 5G network. The creation of a cloud-native 5G network will allow them to work with a whole host of software specialists, freeing them from the grasp of major vendors like Ericsson, Nokia, and Huawei.

It is exactly the vendor-neutral nature of this modular approach which has seen O-RAN begin to take a more prominent place in the US telecoms sector, as the government pushes operators to find a way to go without Chinese mobile technology for 5G.

Back in April, DISH partnered with Mavenir and has now struck a new deal with fellow O-RAN expert Altiostar, whose software platform will allow them to dynamically scale up their network in terms of applications and services.

“By using an open architecture to build the first standalone 5G network in the US we are able to work with the best vendors from across the supply chain to effectively serve multiple segments, including consumers, enterprises and emerging 5G vertical markets,” said Marc Rouanne, Dish Chief Network Officer. “Altiostar’s proven expertise in O-RAN will allow us to build an open mobile network with the automation, resilience and agility needed to deliver services that will differentiate us in the wireless market.”

DISH also announced a major partnership with Fujitsu for what was described as a “large” purchase of radio units; the Japanese company will also manage distributed unit and radio unit hardware validation between DISH’s various vendors, including Altiostar and Mavenir.

