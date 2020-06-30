Dutch 5G on the way as spectrum auction kicks off

The Netherlands 5G auction has finally begun, with the three major operators in the country – KPN, Vodafone, and T-Mobile – all participating. Spectrum in the 700, 1,400 and 2,100 MHz bands is up for grabs…

The Netherlands 5G auction has finally begun, with the three major operators in the country – KPN, Vodafone, and T-Mobile – all participating.

Spectrum in the 700, 1,400 and 2,100 MHz bands is up for grabs, with bidding to take place daily until the auction’s conclusion, which can be no later than the 1st of August. The auction is set to raise a minimum of €900 million.

Limitations are in place to ensure that no single operator can cane possession of over 40% of each bandwidth range.

The government has plans to auction further spectrum in the 3,500 MHz band, but this is not projected to take place until early 2022, since a satellite communications interception facility used by the Dutch intelligence agency currently works in this spectrum. This facility is being moved to free up the airwaves, but it seems the Dutch will have to suffer without access to the much more attractive midband spectrum for the next couple of years.

Vodafone has already ' launched 5G ' in the Netherlands in April by making use of its existing 4G spectrum using Ericssons dynamic spectrum sharing technology. They continue to roll out their 5G infrastructure in preparation for acquiring the necessary spectrum, expecting to achieve nationwide coverage by the end of July.

Also in the news: