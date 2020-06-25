eGaming and connectivity mean Three sponsorship of Chelsea FC is about more than just shirts

Three have announced their largest sponsorship deal as they sign up to become to become Chelsea’s principal shirt sponsor, but the deal is about more than just branding.



Kicking off on 1 July 2020 it comes at a time when most men and women’s professional football games are being played behind closed doors and Three hope the sponsorship will make fans feel more connected to their club and offer the chance to benefit from unique and exclusive experiences.



Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer at Three UK commented “Connectivity is more integral than ever to football fans at the moment, whether its accessing content, watching livestreams or interacting with other fans online. As one of the UK’s leading networks we can facilitate the wealth of connectivity opportunities that will enhance the fan experience day to day.”



Central to the deal is Three’s ‘Connect the Game’ platform which will showcase activations and initiatives created in partnership with Chelsea FC men’s, women’s and academy teams, club venues, the Chelsea Foundation, and its related community programmes.



Three will also be enhancing connectivity within Stamford Bridge and the surrounding areas to benefit fans when they are back to the stands.



Guy Laurence, CEO at Chelsea FC, said “As a football club, we endeavour to be an industry leader, continuously striving to innovate how we engage, entertain and communicate with our global fanbase.”



