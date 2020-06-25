Sunrise vies to grab a slice of the home entertainment market

In March Sunrise became the first Swiss telecom provider to offer Internet and TV devices with an installment payment plan and now claim that around half of the country buy their Internet and TV devices through their telecommunications provider, paying via monthly bills in 24 monthly interest free installments.



André Krause, CEO of Sunrise said “Being able to support our customers beyond our core services is essential for us.” and highlighted the importance of partnerships with the likes of Samsung TVs, Sonos Soundbars, and Apple TVs, and iPads for the schemes success.



In Q1 of 2020 research conducted by research institute LINK found that around 60% of people surveyed appreciate paying for their devices in monthly installments, without additional interest or fees, and over 50% like to do so from their telecom provider, with all services listed on a single bill.



Sunrise have tied in the offering with the TV neo app. Sunrise TV neo max is the only OTT TV app in Switzerland that supports UHD/4K, without the need for an additional set-top box or remote control.