Dutch regulator encourages collaboration for mobile network roll-out

The Netherlands’ Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) has this week published its draft guidance for collaboration between mobile operators in the roll-out of networks. The guidance aims to ensure that telecom operators make the investments necessary to efficiently improve network reliability and quality in addition to expanding network coverage and capacity.

The guidelines, which have been published for consultation by key stakeholders, aim to ensure cooperation between telecom operators by supporting responsible investments whilst not infringing upon mutual competition.

Key points that are highlighted in the report include encouraging a coordinated approach between operators in acquiring sites for antennas, capping the maximum number of frequencies that a single operator can use (starting with the upcoming spectrum action on 29 June) and the measured phasing out of 2G/3G networks.

Interested parties have been invited to submit their opinions to the ACM on the guidelines by 14 August.