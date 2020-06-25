Thursday, 25 June 2020

Incoming Nokia CEO to join a month early

Total Telecom staff
Wednesday 24 June 20

Nokia’s new chief executive Pekka Lundmark will now join the company on 1st August…

Nokia’s new chief executive Pekka Lundmark will now join the company on 1st August, a month earlier than planned, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Lundmark’s previous employer, Finnish utility Fortum announced its Chief Financial Officer Markus Rauramo would be taking over as CEO from 1st July.

Lundmark will be replacing Rajeev Suri, who is stepping down after more than a decade in charge of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks.

 

 

