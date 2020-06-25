Incoming Nokia CEO to join a month early

Nokia’s new chief executive Pekka Lundmark will now join the company on 1st August…

The announcement came after Lundmark’s previous employer, Finnish utility Fortum announced its Chief Financial Officer Markus Rauramo would be taking over as CEO from 1st July.



Lundmark will be replacing Rajeev Suri, who is stepping down after more than a decade in charge of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks.