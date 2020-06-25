Hrvatski Telekom selects Ericsson for 5G RAN

Hrvatski Telekom has selected Ericsson’s Croatian arm, Ericsson Nikola Tesla, to be its sole supplier of 5G RAN products until 2024. The companies have partnered since 2018 to modernise Hrvatski Telekom&rsquo…

Hrvatski Telekom has selected Ericsson’s Croatian arm, Ericsson Nikola Tesla, to be its sole supplier of 5G RAN products until 2024.

The companies have partnered since 2018 to modernise Hrvatski Telekom’s radio network. In addition to enhanced mobile broadband, Hrvatski Telekom aims to boost digitalisation and Industry 4.0 through the innovation opportunities enabled by 5G.

Kostas Nebis, CEO, Hrvatski Telekom, says: “The past months made it clear how vital the ICT industry and investments in digital infrastructure are, as they are a key lever for the society's digitalization and return to economic growth. The cooperation with Ericsson is the latest example of our commitment to supporting the economy and society and we intend to continue keeping the pace of our network investment plan and connecting everyone in Croatia with the digitalization opportunities.”

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: “I am proud that, after our first demonstration of 5G technology two years ago, we have now signed the first 5G agreement in Croatia. This partnership agreement will enable cutting-edge solutions from Ericsson's radio system portfolio and the fifth generation of mobile communications to transform the country in the coming period. As a reliable partner with over a century of communications experience, we’re ready to bring 5G to Hrvatski Telekom’s customers across Croatia.”