Telia Company announces changes to the Group Executive Management

As Telia Company prepares to implement its new Nordic and Baltics strategy and in light of its recently announced plans to exit the Turkish market, the group have announced a number of changes to its Executive Management team.

The company’s first new appointment is Markus Messerer who has been appointed as SVP, Chief of Strategy, Innovation & Head of Global Business. Messerer, who is currently CEO of the Swiss IT group Competec’s B2B business, Alltron, will join Telia Company during the Q4 2020.

Joining alongside Messerer is Rachel Samrén, who leaves her post as EVP Chief External Affairs Officer at Millicom, to undertake the position of SVP Chief External Affairs, Governance & Trust Officer at Telia Company.

Starting from 1st August 2020, Dan Strömberg will also step up to take over as SVP, Head of LED (Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark) in addition to his current role as CEO of Telia Lithuania.

Following these changes, Ingird Stenmark (SVP, Head of CEO Office), Asa Jamal (SVP, Head of Group Communications) and Emil Nilsson (SVP, Head of LED) will all leave the company. Peter Borsos (SVP, Head of Telia Global) will also be stepping down during in Q4 2020. He will continue to oversee Group Communications until the new team is in place.

Speaking about the changes, Allison Kirkby, President and CEO of Telia Company expressed her thanks for the departing members of the Executive Management and said “As we prepare to renew Telia’s purpose and strategy, I am delighted that Markus, Rachel and Dan will join our Group Executive Management team. Each of them are experienced and outstanding leaders, who will be excellent role models of the Telia values, and bring a broad range of sector knowledge and hands-on operational experiences from our industry, and beyond. I have every confidence that these changes will help us accelerate our transformation journey and establish a new era of success for Telia”.