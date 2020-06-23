Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Wind Tre set to launch 5G in 10 cities this year

Total Telecom Staff
Monday 22 June 20

Wind Tre’s CEO Jeffrey Hedberg says he expects the company to have launched 5G networks in around 10 regional capitals by the end of this year despite market disruption resulting from COVID-19.

According to MondoMobileWeb, Hedberg also said that local authorities in Italy could be doing more to support operators as they deploy new infrastructure, drawing attention to some mayors giving in to pressure from anti-5G protest movements. The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) declared 5G technology safe in March this year.

Wind Tre join rival telcos TIM and Vodafone who have also launched 5G services in Italy.

